The Jacksonville Post Office will be open on Saturday, December 24, 2016 from 0800-1100 to hand out any parcels on our shelves.

We will not have any window operations that day and we will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

Best Regards,

Thomas M. Simmons

Postmaster

United States Postal Service

175 N Oregon St| PO Box 1 | Jacksonville, Oregon 97530

( 541-899-3748 |: 541-899-3148 *thomas.m.simmons2@usps.gov