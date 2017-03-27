JACKSONVILLE, OR—On Sunday, April 9, 2017, Northwest Troubadour David Gordon will be sharing the music and stories of influential 19th Century poets and composers, many of whose names have been lost to history—because they were women! Gordon brings both their music and their stories to light in “Women Poets & Ballad Composers,” the fourth concert in his on-going 2017 series, “Pioneer History in Story & Song.”

These one-hour performances sponsored by Historic Jacksonville, Inc. begin at 2pm and 3:30pm in the Naversen Room of the Jacksonville Library located at 340 West C Street. Admission is $5, paid at the door, with proceeds dedicated to maintaining and preserving historic structures in Jacksonville, Oregon, and bringing their history to life through programs, activities, and events. Space is limited, so reservations are strongly encouraged!

In 19th century Europe, cultured women were expected to sing and competently play an instrument, but composing music was frowned upon and women were widely prevented from doing so. The few who did publish their compositions used male pseudonyms. However, in mid-19th century America, women wrote and published poetry and ballads, even though it was considered “unseemly” for a “proper” lady. The lyrics and music of artistic pioneers such as Marion Dix Sullivan, Carolyn Mason, Susan Parkhurst, and Elizabeth Allen include some great hits of the early parlor song repertoire, like The Blue Juniata, Do they Miss Me At Home, My Lovely Canoe, All Quiet along the Potomac Tonight, and more. And a 15-year-old Effie Crocket wrote Rock-a-bye Baby, one of the world’s favorite lullabies!

David Gordon has been described by The Washington Post as “an irresistible performer,” weaving a soothing musical tapestry of songs, irresistible vocals, gentle guitar stylings, stories, musings, and his own unique brand of goofy humor. This series combines his consummate charm, wit, and story telling skills with a return to his early musical roots. A career that began with a love of banjo, guitar, bluegrass, and an early ambition to be a high school music teacher morphed into an international career as singer, recording artist, translator, lecturer, author, historian, and book publisher. But no matter what he does, the central thread of his work has been a combination of music, historical research, and storytelling. David describes his current mission as “bringing life to the songs and stories of the pioneers. Through music they speak to us and their stories come to life!”

For reservations or additional information, contact info@historicjacksonville.org or

541-245-3650. For additional information about David Gordon and the 2017 season of “Pioneer History in Story and Song,” visit http://www.nwtroubadour.com.