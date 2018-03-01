Looking for a chance to tap your inner artist while sipping some great wine and spending time with friends? Paint and Sip art classes at EdenVale Winery will be held this spring on March 11, March 18, April 8 and April 15. Small group classes are led by Erin Griffin of Painted Expressions of Southern Oregon, who will help you create a canvas painting that you’ll take home! Erin’s instructor-guided sessions make it easy for painters of all skill levels to follow the same step-by-step instructions, with unique results for each artist.

Classes are $35 per person and include all materials and one glass of wine, beer or unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Depending upon weather, classes are held at one of several on-site locations including inside the historic Voorhies Mansion, outside on the pavilion overlooking the vineyards, or in the historic barn. Purchase tickets at the EdenVale Winery tasting room located at 2310 Voorhies Road or call 541-512-2955 ext. 4.