Tour lovely private gardens in the Medford and Phoenix areas at the North Valley Soroptimist 15th-Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9:00am-2:00pm.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from April 15-May 19 at Blue Door Garden Store and Penny & Lulu Studio Florist—on the day of the tour, at Roxy Ann Winery.

Soroptimists is an organization of businesswomen and professionals in an international network of members who are dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls. Past Rogue Valley projects have included, the Wine Walk for Women’s Health, SMART, Kidspree, The Maslow Project, and awards to Rogue Valley women to further their education.

The proceeds of the 15th Annual Garden tour will support our local projects especially our awards for women in the valley.

For more information, please email to soroptimistgardentour2017@gmail.com.