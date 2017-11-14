April 8, 1939 – October 2, 2017

Norman G. Misek, 78, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2017 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born April 8, 1939 to George and Donnis Misek in Friend, Nebraska. He moved to Oregon when he was 16, and graduated from Crater High School in 1957.

Norman was a surveyor with Jackson County for 30 years. He was an avid runner, jogger, and walker, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. In 1971 he married Patricia Snyder. They divorced in 2002.

Survivors include his companion, Ozella Rutherford, Medford; brother, David (Nancy) Misek, Bend, Oregon; two children, Michael (Cheryl) Misek, Cave Junction, Ore. and Shana (Tim) Beaty, Roseburg, Ore.; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Claudia, and Nathalie Beaty, Roseburg, Ore.

There are no services planned.