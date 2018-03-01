After 18 fun and successful years, Kelly Cason has sold the “farm” to new Owner, Patti Keck. Although Farmhouse Treasures was not on the market, Kelly says she had growing aspirations of a fun retirement, and look forward to spending more time doing other activities with family and friends.

For a while, you’ll still find Kelly working at the store on Tuesdays with Susan Britton and helping Patti learn the day-to-day operations. Kelly says she’s most grateful to all of her customers, who’ve become like family over the years. And she says, “The store will still offer its famous fudge and a full line of Georgie Girl jewelry!” Kelly also plans to remain involved with the Chamber of Commerce and other community activities.

Patti is a long time resident of the Rogue Valley and Jacksonville. She’s currently serving as a board member of Friends of St. Joseph’s Historical Catholic Rectory (FOSJ) and is the former co-owner of the Country Cottage Café & Bakery, now “C” Street Bistro in Jacksonville. Patti brings an extensive background in outside sales and fundraising. Please stop in and say hello to the “new hen on the block!”