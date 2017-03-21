Local Business Leader Takes Helm of Regional Tourism Board

(MEDFORD, OR) — Travel Southern Oregon, the regional destination marketing organization based in Medford, Oregon has hired local business owner Brad Niva as their new executive director. Niva comes to the organization with over 20 years in the tourism industry and most recently owner of two successful tourism businesses in the Rogue Valley.

“We’re very excited to fill our Executive Director position with a local candidate as well as someone who has worked on our board for years” said Travel Southern Oregon Board President Dani Raines. “Niva brings his business sense and his knowledge of tourism to our members and will be expanding our tourism marketing efforts for years to come.”

Before taking this new position Niva owned and operated Rogue Wilderness Adventures a rafting, hiking and fishing service in Merlin, Oregon as well as a marketing brochure service called Northwest Brochure Service. He and his wife continue to operate Wine Hopper Tours a local wine touring and bus charter service.

“Anyone who works around me knows I’m passionate about tourism and how I’ve witnessed it as an economic driver. I look forward to this new opportunity to promote our world class attractions, our towns and cities and our burgeoning wine industry,” said Niva.

Travel Southern Oregon is a membership based tourism marketing organization that has been in existence for over 32 years. It’s funded through marketing co-ops with its members as well as a recipient of a percentage of the Oregon state lodging tax. Its mission for the last three decades is to increase and lengthen visitor stays by marketing the region as a destination, and by encouraging cooperative efforts in the areas of outreach marketing, visitor research, education and public relations.

Niva fills a vacant opening as Executive Director when long-time director, Carolyn Hill, who retired in December 2016.