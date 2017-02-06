GOLD HILL, OR – 2/6/2017 – Don’t let the snow and cold weather be deceiving, it is time to think Rosé! Del Rio Vineyard Estate released its 2016 Grenache Rosé to the trade on January 30th. Shipped the last week of January, our Grenache Rosé will be among the first to bloom this 2017 rosé season! Sporting an elegant new look with upgraded glass and a screwcap closure, our 2016 Grenache Rosé marks the debut of a major packaging upgrade for the Del Rio Vineyard Estate label. With uncoated stock, foil, and embossing treatments, the new Del Rio package now truly mirrors the quality and efforts of our winemaking and vineyard team.

True beauty lies within and the 2016 vintage is lovely, with a pale rose petal pink, produced from 100% estate grown Grenache. Wonderfully crisp and dry this rosé shows aromas of pomelo, peach, and blackberry. The mouthfeel is round and full, with delicious flavors of blackberry, hard candy, and citrus, followed by a vibrant fresh finish. This is a complex rosé that can be enjoyed simply as an aperitif or with a wide variety of cuisine; the crisp acidity makes food pairing a breeze. It’s a sure hit for spring and summer.

Only 1200 cases made. Finished samples of the 2016 Grenache Rosé will be sent upon request. Available nationally through our distribution partners in select states. Consumers can look for bottles to hit the shelves in fine retailers and restaurant menus this spring. Suggested Retail $14.99

The Del Rio Vineyard Estate overlooks the Rogue River at the convergence of the Cascade, Siskiyou and Coastal Mountain ranges. A 300 acre vineyard of breathtaking beauty, Del Rio is run by Rob and Jolee Wallace, fourth generation farmers, whose hearts and passion for the land are as big as their vineyards skyline. Together with a team of artisan winemakers, the Wallace’s are working their dream producing world class wines in the wild and unspoiled Rogue Valley.

Our vineyard’s unique terroir enables Del Rio to grow a diverse range of varieties from cool climate Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris to big reds that thrive in warmer regions, like Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Cabernet Franc. From this vineyard we produce our elegant full-flavored Del Rio Vineyard Estate, Jolee and Rock Point wines. In addition to supplying our own brands we are a key source of grapes to fine wine makers throughout the Northwest.