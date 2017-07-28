Focus on Hanley Farm – August 2017

On August 5, 2017, Hanley Farm presents, “Hanley Farm Music Festival,” a fundraiser for Hanley Farm! In addition to great toe-tapping music from five popular local entertainers, there will be food, a Farmer’s Market, children’s games, a Faerie Garden, soda, mead and more beverages, including freshly-brewed lager from Standing Stone Brewery. Plus, there will be a raffle that includes autographed items from Jim Belushi, Faerie Gardens, three complete picnic kits, SOHS Memberships and more, including an opportunity to win two laying hens!

Musical offerings will include:

The Karen Lovely Band, featuring award-winning blues singer Karen Lovely and award-winning blues guitarist Ben Rice, entertaining you with hot and sultry, “gotta” dance blues.

Phoenix Sigalove, with his soulful vocals and rhythm-based acoustic guitar, performs original songs, drawing on his Native American background and his love and respect for Mother Earth.

Before moving to Arizona, Intuitive Compass is performing its last show in the valley at Hanley Farm! Jason O’Dea and Aurelia Anne Cohen perform a thoroughly modern take on old-time flavors of ragtime, blues, jug band, western swing, gypsy jazz and traditional folk music.

Sage Meadows’ passion is evident as she sings sweet lullabies, country classics, and rockin’ rockabilly tunes.

The Fret Drifters, Andy Casad and Nick Garrett-Powell, are known for their acoustic arrangements of original and cover music incorporating futuristic finger-styles, jaw-dropping lead solos, post-flamenco strumming, dazzling sweet mandolin and bluesy tenor vocals.

Food, music, wine, and friends…a great way to spend a day! Thanks to all of the volunteers making this happen and a special thanks to our sponsors—James Collier, Jim Belushi, Standing Stone Brewery, 5 O’Clock Marketing, and the Faerie Godmothers!

Join us at Hanley Farm on August 5, from noon-8:00pm. $20/Adults; $10/SOHS Members and Children, ages 6yrs-18yrs; FREE/Children 5 & younger. Purchase tickets online at www.sohs.org, or at the gate. Tickets are also available at Music Coop in Ashland and Hilltop Music in Phoenix.