McKee Bridge Grand Centennial Celebration!

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 11am-3pm, 2017, the McKee Bridge Historical Society will host a GRAND CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION on the bridge and in the park with a variety of activities and events. After two years of not having the traditional McKee Bridge Day due to restoration work and an aging committee, we are pleased to offer a special celebration of the bridge this year on the one hundredth anniversary of the construction of the bridge.

The day is filled with great entertainment, food and fun!

11am-1pm : Old Time Fiddlers

: Old Time Fiddlers 1pm-2pm : Cowboy poet and balladeer Butch Martin, and singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin perform original works relating to the bridge and the early mining era

: Cowboy poet and balladeer Butch Martin, and singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin perform original works relating to the bridge and the early mining era 2pm-3pm : Cowboy hillbilly poet Merle Ming will hit the stage and fill in the blank spaces with local wit.

PLUS, the Stray Cats Car Club will show classic cars of the period; the local Porsche club will end their poker run there; the local antique engine club will have a variety of old engines on display; large select group of artists and vendors will have items for viewing and for sale; unique raffle items, featuring themed baskets (available to view at the Ruch Library during May); some very nice silent auction choices with values up to $200; and also a standard 50/50 raffle. There’s something for everyone!

In addition to Applegate Lions tri-tip sandwiches and some tasty side dishes, there will be a bake sale and root beer floats available. If that’s not enough, wander over to the bridge and take in the historical displays there, or get your very own McKee Bridge Centennial tee-shirt and other items at the traveling museum. And be sure to check out the McKee Bridge quilt that depicts the history of the area.

In commemoration of the centennial we urge you to attend dressed fittingly for 100 years ago, prizes will be awarded during the event for those dressed up in period clothing. Hope to see you there and we appreciate your continued support of the historical society!

Join us for an afternoon of fun for the family and a celebration of our local history. Even Smokey the Bear will be at this shindig!

McKee Bridge Grand Centennial Celebration!

June 10, 2017 – 11am-3pm

On the Bridge & in the Park

Nine Miles from Ruch on Upper Applegate Road