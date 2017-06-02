On Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 11:00am-3:00pm, the McKee Bridge Historical Society will host a Grand Centennial Celebration on the bridge and in the park with a variety of activities and events. After two years of not having the traditional McKee Bridge Day due to restoration work and an aging committee, we are pleased to offer a special celebration of the bridge this year on the one-hundredth anniversary of the construction of the bridge.

The day is filled with great entertainment, food and fun!

11:00am-1:00pm: Old Time Fiddlers

1:00-2:00pm: Cowboy poet and balladeer Butch Martin, and singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin perform original works relating to the bridge and the early mining era

2:00-3:00pm: Cowboy hillbilly poet Merle Ming will hit the stage and fill in the blank spaces with local wit.

Plus, the Stray Cats Car Club will show classic cars of the period; the local Porsche club will end their poker run there; the local antique engine club will have a variety of old engines on display; large select group of artists and vendors will have items for viewing and for sale; unique raffle items, featuring themed baskets (available to view at the Ruch Library during May); some very nice silent auction choices with values up to $200; and also a standard 50/50 raffle. There’s something for everyone!

In addition to Applegate Lions tri-tip sandwiches and some tasty side dishes, there will be a bake sale and root beer floats available. If that’s not enough, wander over to the bridge and take in the historical displays, or get your very own McKee Bridge Centennial t-shirt and other items at the traveling museum. And be sure to see the McKee Bridge quilt that depicts the history of the area.

In commemoration of the centennial, consider dressing fittingly for 100 years ago, with prizes awarded during the event for those dressed-up in period clothing. Hope to see you there and we appreciate your continued support of the historical society!

For more, please contact Paul Tipton, President at 541-846-7501, or mckeebridge1917@gmail.com.