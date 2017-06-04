The entire community is invited to join Mayor Paul Becker in a July 4th celebration on the Courthouse lawn. The festivities will take place from noon-3:00pm. As in year’s past, plenty of seating and tables will be provided and the city will be serving complimentary hot dogs, water, chips, etc. Families are encourage to bring other picnic foods of their liking and enjoy music and community comradery!
Events Calendar
- June 12, 2017
Southern Oregon Caregiver Support Group (SOCare) Starts: 1:00 pm
- June 13, 2017
PLANNING DEPARTMENT – DEVELOPMENT CODE OPEN HOUSE Starts: 3:00 pm
Tuesday Evening Cemetery Strolls Starts: 6:30 pm
- June 14, 2017
Planning Commission Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm
- June 15, 2017
Red Lily Vineyards Beach Concert Series: East Main Band Starts: 6:00 pm
- June 16, 2017
Builders Classic Golf Tournament to Benefit Redemption Ridge Starts: 8:30 am
Hot Food Friday at The Cheesemonger's Wife Starts: 5:00 pm
