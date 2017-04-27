My View – May 2017

April showers bring May flowers,” then Jacksonville should look like a flower shop as soon as the sun comes out and stays out. After what can only be described as an “unusual” winter and early spring, I think we all deserve a serious dose of sunshine and dry air!

When it comes to the weather, everyone I’ve spoken with is “over it,” and looking forward to lots of outdoor time spent hiking, gardening and attending seasonal events…which you’ll read about in this issue.

Even though our town is lovely year-round, there’s just something extra-special in the warmer, sunnier months when shorts and sandals replace turtlenecks and fleece!

One must-attend springtime event is the annual Applegate Valley UnCorked Spring barrel tour, a fun, self-paced tour of 18 local wineries that also offers a food-pairing at each stop. If you’ve been meaning to check-out more of the wine scene, this May 21 event is a great time to do so. Learn more on page 8.

On May 5, Jacksonville’s new Randall Theatre opens, bringing live-stage productions to town. Thanks to the vision of Mayor Becker and the Randall’s Robin Downward, the new performing arts venue will offer another facet to Jacksonville’s arts scene. Please check out Robin’s new column, “Behind the Scenes” on page 39 and see the Randall Theatre ad on the same page.

This issue also includes the just-announced 2017 Britt Festival line-up, which offers an incredibly eclectic mix of bands from every genre of music. Be sure and read Britt Executive Director Donna Briggs’ column about the season on page 39 and read more from our Unfettered Critics, Terry and Paula Erdmann on page 37.

As if this isn’t enough to get your heart pounding, May also offers a full array of garden tours, history tours, art shows, garden sales, cemetery presentations, classes, Beekman House tours, woodland hikes, the re-opening of the Jacksonville Farmers Market, and more…so much more! And while out and about, be sure and catch a ride on Jacksonville’s new trolley!

Oh, but wait, there’s more. Did I mention the great shopping and dining that awaits you?

This May, be sure and get out there and enjoy yourself in Our Small Town with Big Atmosphere!