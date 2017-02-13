(Ashland, OR—February 13, 2017) — Ashland Creek Press is delighted to announce the publication and book launch of Dana Feagin and Kat von Cupcake’s Love Rhymes with Everything: Animal Ruminations Through Poetry & Paintings.

The book launch event will be held at South Stage Cellars in Jacksonville on Sunday, February 26, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. South Stage Cellars has donated its two back tasting rooms for this special event, and all proceeds from book sales will benefit Jacksonville’s Sanctuary One animal sanctuary.

This collection of animal portraits and poetry is a unique collaboration among artist, poet, and publisher; all have volunteered their time, skills, and resources to create a book that will delight and entertain as well as benefit animal rescue organizations. Every penny from the sales of Love Rhymes with Everything will go to help animals via rescue organizations in the Rogue Valley and beyond.

Event sponsor South Stage Cellars is an award-winning vineyard whose tasting room is located at 125 South Third Street in Jacksonville, Oregon. The book launch is a public event, and all are welcome. Wine and nibbles will be available for purchase. By law, no children under 21 are allowed in the tasting rooms. For directions, visit southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Sanctuary One, established in 2007, s a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Jacksonville, Oregon, providing sanctuary and re-homing for cats, dogs, rabbits, horses, chickens, and a variety of farm animals. Learn more at sanctuaryone.org.

Artist Dana Feagin is an Ashland-based oil painter who uses her art to raise money for animal charities. Poet Kat von Cupcake spent her pre-retirement years working as a San Francisco police officer and now bakes compassionate treats for humans and donates her profits to animal charities. Ashland Creek Press is a local boutique publisher focused on literature related to the environment and animal protection. For more information about, visit www.AshlandCreekPress.com.