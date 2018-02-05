Applegate, Oregon (February 2, 2018) — Jackson County Library Services presents an afternoon of poetry on Sunday, February 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Applegate Library, 18485 North Applegate Road.

The program will feature original poems about love by Applegate poets Paul Tipton, Beate Foit, Christin Weber, NiAodagain, Diana Coogle and Joan Peterson. This special event will be followed by a reception with refreshments.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Applegate Library. For more information, contact the Applegate Library at 541-846-7346 or visit jcls.org.