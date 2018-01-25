My View – February 2018

If last year is any indication, 2018 will be a very interesting and active year in Jacksonville! To help you better navigate the year ahead, we’ve made a few changes to our layout and design, including a fresher look and new index pages.

To start off the year, our good friends at Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association present the “Year of the Dog,” as this year’s Chinese New Year celebration. The day begins on Saturday, February 17 at the morning parade with your favorite four-legged friends. Together, man and best friend will transform California Street into the biggest dog park on the West coast! But wait, there’s more…see the full day’s schedule of events on page 30.

The Chinese New Year celebration only marks the beginning of a new year that also includes living history events at the Beekman House & Bank, the Historic Cemetery and Hanley Farm. For history and music lovers, David Gordon’s wildly popular “Story & Song” is back as are multiple opportunities to catch your favorite local musician at in-town venues including the Bella Union and South Stage Cellars. Later this spring, we’ll bring you the scoop on the to-be-announced pops year on Britt Hill. Readers may also look forward to a host of outdoor events including more great hikes in the Jacksonville Woodlands, Forest Park and Applegate Valley trail systems.

In addition, the Review will cover a host of very important political issues happening this year. Please read the position statement from city staff on page 13 regarding the city budget and the need to shore-up funding for our Police Department. After careful consideration by the Budget Committee and City Council, this funding issue is job #1 and must be solved this fiscal year. In my view, the committee and council are comprised of exceptionally thoughtful and responsible citizen-volunteers and I have full faith in their ability to steer our public safety department in the proper direction.

On another important note, 2018 will likely see codification of Jacksonville’s Unified Development Code – a.k.a. the Municipal Code. After years of work, residents will finally have established policies for land use and design standards. Also looming is a November 2018 City Council election that will include the election of three councilors.

Be it fun events or important city matters, the Review will bring it all your way—in-print and online in our Small Town with Big Atmosphere!