July 8 and 9 the Cascade Civil War Society has teamed with the Southern Oregon Historical Society to present “Living History Days” at Hanley Farm. As you visit a civil war encampment, you’ll get a feel of the life of a soldier. What did a soldier eat? How did they treat their wounded?

Costumed interpreters help you experience 19th century life through a historic civil war encampment and reenactments, and Hanley House and civil war-era barn tours. Plus, the whole family will enjoy hands-on activities, blacksmithing demonstrations, wagon rides, homesteading crafts, heritage games, and MORE!

Bring the whole family for an enjoyable and educational adventure!

Saturday, July 8 & Sunday, July 9, 2017 *11am-4pm

Hanley Farm * 1053 Hanley Road * Central Point

Purchase tickets at the gate or online – www.sohs.org

Adults: $7; SOHS Members & Children, ages 4yrs-12yrs: $4

Hanley Farmhouse Tours/$3