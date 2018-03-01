The Liège Waffle, Jacksonville’s newest food establishment, has opened at 150 S. Oregon Street. Located in the Orth Building, in the space recently held by The Cheesemonger’s Wife, The Liège Waffle offers tasty treats with a historic origin.

“This style of waffle originated in the city of Liège, Belgium in the late 18th century,” says co-owner Jonathan Cummings. “It’s different from other waffles because it’s made from dough, not batter. And because there’s yeast in the dough, it’s delicate, and takes fourteen hours to prepare.” But that’s not the only thing that makes a Liège waffle different. “The waffle uses pearled sugar,” Cummings adds, “which we have to import from Belgium. Pearled sugar gives the dough a bit of crunch, and a sweetness that makes the flavor of a Liège waffle unique.” Varieties on the menu include: Plain, Lemon Berry, Nutella Bella, Red Devil, Fluff and Nutter, and “The Works.”

Also on the menu: Green Smoothies. “We’re passionate about our waffles—but we also wanted to offer something that’s really good for you,” says Cummings. “Our smoothies are almost like a salad in a cup. We start with a quarter pound of spinach and add other ingredients. They’re super healthy.” Flavors on the smoothies list are: All the Fruit, The Green Berry, Mango Vanilla, Orange Pineapple, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Strawberry Ana.

“The two sides of our menu are like yin and yang,” Cummings says with a chuckle. “That’s why our hashtag is ‘Sinful Waffles, Righteous Smoothies.’”

The Liège Waffle’s winter hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:00am to 6:00pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00am to 8:00pm. With a Kids Menu listed, plus catering services and meeting space available, The Liège Waffle adds a distinctive tang to Jacksonville’s food scene.

Featured image: The Liége Waffle co-owners Jonathan Cummings, Spencer Henry

and Seth Stephenson are all smiles during the Grand Opening festivities!