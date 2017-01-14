Specializing in single-vineyard estate wines, Ledger David wins Gold Medals for both 2015 Sauvignon Blanc and 2014 Petit Verdot

(Central Point, Ore.) – Despite our current local chilly temperatures, Ledger David Cellars brings the heat with six medaling wines from warm vintages at the prestigious 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Both the 2015 Sauvignon Blanc and 2014 Petit Verdot received Gold. The 2014 Tempranillo, 2013 Sangiovese and 2013 Orion’s Nebula (an edgy red blend of Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Syrah) all received silver medals, and the 2013 Cabernet Franc Reserve took a bronze.

“Ledger David’s focus is producing premium red blends and award-winning single vineyard estate wines,” says Co-Owner, Lena Varner. “Our attention to detail and meticulous farming have allowed us to produce estate wines that have consistently garnered awards from the San Francisco Wine Competition since first entering in 2012.”

Southern Oregon continues to show well in a competition with over 6800 wines entered this year. “We are honored to be listed among other wineries in the Rogue Valley AVA including Pebblestone and Kriselle Cellars, as well as highly reputable wineries from across the nation.” Southern Oregon is continuing to prove it is a wine destination region that can produce both high quality white and red varietals and blends.

Ledger David’s Le Petit Tasting Room is nestled between the Rogue Creamery and Lille Belle Farms Gourmet Chocolates–completing the trifecta of world class wine, cheese and chocolate in Southern Oregon’s premier Artisan Corridor. Indulge in our unique wine tasting experience. Just 2 miles off I-5, left on exit 35. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Enjoy the entire line-up of award winning wines in January at the tasting room. For more information, visit www.ledgerdavid.com or call (541) 664-2218.