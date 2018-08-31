Jacksonville’s Cyd Ropp is starring in the Camelot Theatre production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas this fall. Cyd returned to the stage last year in Young Frankenstein at the Randall Theatre in Jacksonville after a 50 year absence from acting. As “Mona,” she plays a half drill-sergeant and half social director, ruling her “ladies” with an iron glove!

After retiring to Jacksonville in 2016 from a career in academia, Cyd has been an active member of the Jacksonville Boosters Club as well as the Belles & Beaus of Jacksonville. She will soon be opening an historical bed and breakfast here in the Weiss-Kitchen house, featured in this year’s Booster’s Historical Home Tour. Sadly, Cyd’s husband, Gary, passed away in July, one week before rehearsals for “Whorehouse” commenced.

Featured image: Cyd Ropp as Miss Mona with Lanny Horn as Sheriff Ed Earl. Photo: Steve Sutfin