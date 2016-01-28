A Good Night’s Sleep to Improve Your Health – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – September 2017
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported last year that more than a third of Americans don’t get enough sleep. Many health issues like depression, autoimmune disorders and memory […]
Practicing Quiet Time for Health & Happiness – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – August 2017
It’s summer. Guests are coming. Trips are being planned. August brings a haste to get it all done before it’s too late. The first thing we compromise is our self-care routines […]
Mosquitoes are Attracted to Stress! – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – July 2017
Mosquitoes really do prefer some people to others, says Dr. Jonathan Day, a medical entomologist and mosquito expert at the University of Florida. Some of it is genetic, like your blood […]
Anger and Your Liver – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – June 2017
Anger can be an instinctual response to protect ourselves, like a dog’s growling and barking response. It can push us to take action to change what doesn’t feel good, help us […]
A Self-Healing Alternative to Worry – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – May 2017
If you hold a pencil in your hand for a few minutes, it will not have much of an impact on your arm. If you hold it for hours… your hand, […]
The Power of Intention – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – April 2017
The power of intention is a phenomenon that has been scientifically measured in many studies, like the one Dr. Masaru Emoto did with water. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAvzsjcBtx8.)
This particular study took water […]
Is it Intuition or Emotion? – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – March 2017
When you need to make an important life decision, how do you know if the feeling in the pit of your stomach is an emotional response that comes from fear of […]
Embody the Change – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – February 2017
It’s time for you to “Get Real” about being part of the healing solution in your life. We can all complain about what is wrong and though this awareness is an important […]
Peace Within = Peace On Earth – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – December 2016/January 2017
The holidays are always a busy, stressful time, but this year we have the added political discourse between friends and family. This can make it challenging to remember “good will […]
Surrender: The Bridge to Transformation – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – November 2016
In life, the idea of surrender comes up usually when we meet an intolerable level of frustration and reach the end of our rope. It is a word that in our […]