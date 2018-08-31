Focus on Hanley Farm – September 2018

It’s here! The Southern Oregon Historical Society hosts its second annual music festival Saturday, September 8, at Hanley Farm, the “Bluegrass Promenade.” Rainy & the Rattlesnakes, Siskiyou Summit and Waking Hazel perform music that blends Irish, Scotch and English folk traditions—the very best of bluegrass classic and contemporary sounds.

Music ensembles perform in small groups on the lawns, the main stage and in the dance pavilion. And younger visitors can touch and play authentic string fiddles, banjos and guitars in the Vintage Petting Zoo. As the day draws to a close, you can imagine yourself in a barn, “way back when,” responding to the caller as you holler “Yee-Haw!” and dance to the music of fiddles in an old-fashioned hoedown.

Enjoy great food provided by Figgy’s; wine from RoxyAnn Winery; Beer from the Growler King; shaved ice from Jack Frost Shaved Ice—a perfect mix of music, food and fun!

Putting this event together is a lot of work! Thank you to the volunteers and others helping to make this event happen. AND special thanks to our sponsors—in particular, James Collier, the Naumes Family Foundation, Southern Oregon Subaru and Cascade Wood Products.

Tickets are $20/Adults; $15/SOHS Members & Children 6-18 years of age. Purchase your tickets online at www.sohs.org.

Windows in Time Series—Stories of Southern Oregon: Landscape Changed—The landscape of Southern Oregon has experienced many changes over the past 100 years. Maureen Battistella, affiliated faculty member in the SOU Sociology and Anthropology Program, talks about these changes and a “way of life nearly lost to memory because of cultural change and economic pressures.” September 5 at the Medford Library, and September 12 at the Ashland Library. Noon-1pm each day. Talks are free, and open to the public.