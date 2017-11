2017 Regular Weekend Activities, December 2&3, 9&10, 16&17, and 23:

11:00am-4:00pm – Father Christmas, Carolers, Town Crier, Cider, Jolly Holly Trolley Stop & Shop Excursions

11:00am-3:00pm – Beekman House Holiday Tours, Beekman Bank Tours (not on December 23rd), St. Joseph’s Rectory Open House

11:00am-5:00pm – Small Treasures Exhibit, Art Presence Art Center

SPECIAL EVENTS

Saturday, November 25

5:00-6:30pm, Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Until 7:00pm, Merchants Open Late

Friday, December 1

10:00am-3:00pm, Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale

7:30pm, Voices of the Applegate Holiday Concert at Historic Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 6th and California Streets.

Saturday, December 2

10:00am, Christmas Parade

10:00am-3:00pm, Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale

Sunday, December 3

3:00pm, Voices of the Applegate Holiday Concert at Applegate River Lodge, 15100 Hwy 238.

Friday, December 8

7:00pm, Madrone Theatre Company reading of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales, New City Hall Conference Room

Saturday, December 9

7:00pm, Madrone Theatre Company reading of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales, New City Hall Conference Room

Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day

11:00am-3:00pm, Beekman House Holiday Tours

1:30 & 3:00pm, David Gordon’s reading of “A Pioneer Christmas,” Jacksonville Library Naversen Room

10:00am-3:00pm, Holidays at Hanley Farms

Wednesday, December 27

2:00pm, David Gordon’s reading of “A Pioneer Christmas,” Jacksonville Library Naversen Room

Thursday , December 28

7:00pm, David Gordon’s reading of “A Pioneer Christmas,” Jacksonville Library Naversen Room

Victorian Christmas is coordinated by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

For more information please call 541-899-8118 or visit www.ChristmasInJacksonville.com.