2016 Calendar of Events

Jacksonville, Oregon celebrates the holidays and our past with 2016 Victorian Christmas. The celebration begins with a Merchant Open House & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 26 and Victorian Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec 3 at 10am – and continues weekends, December 3 through December 18. Some activities continue the weekend after Christmas – December 26 & 27 to create wonderful memory-making activities for when everyone’s families and friends are in town for the holidays.

The town is decorated all in natural greenery with white lights and red bows to evoke Christmases past. But the activities will keep any of today’s visitors entertained. On weekends there are pictures with Father Christmas, strolling carolers in vintage costumes and complimentary hot cider.

And where better to do your holiday shopping – on the weekends or any day of the week. Local shops are imbued with holiday cheer and everything you will need to complete your holiday shopping. Local restaurants and tasting rooms offer special holiday fare.

The Victorian Christmas Celebration is coordinated by the Coordinated by the Jacksonville Oregon Chamber of Commerce and Business Association which can be reached by calling 541-899-8118 or emailing chamber@jacksonvilleoregon.org.

For more information and if you are interested in being in the parade or being a sponsor or donor for this event, please visit ChristmasInJacksonville.com.

Come join us in historic, charming Jacksonville Oregon to celebrate the holidays the old-fashioned way!

Weekend Activities: December 3 & 4, 10 & 11, 17 & 18

11:00am-4:00pm Father Christmas, Carolers, Town Crier and Hot Cider

11:00am-3:00pm Beekman House Holiday Tours & St. Joseph’s Rectory Open House

11:00am-5:00pm Small Treasures Exhibit, Art Presence Art Center

Special Events

Saturday, November 26

10:00am-5:00pm Mini-Nativity Exhibit – The Woodcarving Place

4:00pm-8:00pm Merchant Open House

5:30pm-6:30pm Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Sunday, November 27

1:00-5:00pm Mini-Nativity Exhibit – The Woodcarving Place

Friday, December 2

10:00am-3:00pm Jacksonville Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale (N Oregon Street next to Post Office)

Saturday, December 3

9:00am-3:00pm Jacksonville Garden Club Holiday Greens Sale (N Oregon Street next to Post Office)

10:00 am Victorian Christmas Parade – California Street

10:00am-5:00pm Mini-Nativity Exhibit – The Woodcarving Place

Sunday, December 4

1:00-5:00pm Mini-Nativity Exhibit – The Woodcarving Place

Friday, December 9

7:00pm Madrone Theatre Company reading of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales – New City Hall Conf Rm

Saturday, December 10

10:00am-5:00pm Bark Carved Gnome Village – The Woodcarving Place

1:00pm Bob Haworth (of The Kingston Trio) in Concert – Old City Hall

2:00pm Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon Chamber Music Concert, Historic Presbyterian Church

3:00pm Madrone Theatre Company reading of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Old City Hall

Sunday, December 11

1:00pm­-5:00pm Bark Carved Gnome Village – The Woodcarving Place

2:00pm & 3:30pm Madrone Theatre Company reading of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Jville Library Naversen Rm

Saturday, December 17

10:00am-5:00 pm Bark Carved Gnome Village – The Woodcarving Place

1:00 pm Minstrel Streams in Concert – Old City Hall

Sunday, December 18

1:00pm Princess Court at Bigham Knoll Ballroom

1:00pm-5:00pm Bark Carved Gnome Village – The Woodcarving Place

Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

11:00am-3:00 pm Christmas Movie Matinee at Old City Hall

Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Monday, December 26 – Boxing Day

11:00am-3:00pm Beekman House Holiday Tours

11:00am-3:00pm Holidays at Hanley Farm

Tuesday, December 27

11:00am-3:00pm Holidays at Hanley Farm