Over the past 25-years, the Jacksonville Woodlands Association (JWA) has enjoyed strong community identity in its role to advocate and support the Jacksonville Woodlands. At present, the JWA is focused on development and maintenance of Woodlands trails, Beekman Arboretum, vegetative management activities, and informational maps, brochures, trail signs and kiosk. These efforts are in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, Jackson County, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy. These efforts are supported by the generous donations made by the JWA Membership.

If you are a current member of the JWA, please accept our appreciation for your continued membership and financial support. If you would like to join the JWA to help support our mission, we would welcome you as a new member. The annual membership for an individual member is a modest fee of $15. For additional information about the JWA, please visit the JWA website: www.jvwoodlands.org.

The Jacksonville Woodlands Association is a 501 c 3 non-profit organization. Donations including JWA membership fee are tax-deductible contributions to the extent permitted by law. Please remit your contribution to:

Jacksonville Woodlands Association

PO Box 1210

Jacksonville, OR 97530

Sincerely,

Charles Wilson, JWA President

Jacksonville Woodlands Association

Featured image: JWA member Joan Long points out rare Fritillaria gentneri to her granddaughter

in the Jacksonville Woodlands.