The Jackson County Library Foundation is pleased to announce that we have hired Amy Drake as our new Executive Director. Welcome, Amy!

Please join us for a Meet and Greet with Amy on Tuesday, May 2 from 4-6 pm at the Medford Library in the Adams Room.

Amy has nearly nine years of experience in supporting cultural institutions, including grant writing, developing collaborative relationships, expanding audience reach, and executing public events. Amy believes, “Libraries are vital to creating healthy and vibrant communities of all sizes – from the knowledge and materials they steward to the experiences they create.”

​Previously, Amy worked as the Director of Exhibitions and Community Engagement for the Southern Oregon Historical Society in Medford. While there, she curated exhibitions that highlighted an underrepresented aspect of local history, including 2016’s Courage in the Golden Valley: Southern Oregon Chinese History. Through Drake’s leadership of the History: Made by You program, SOHS received the Oregon Heritage Excellence Award in 2013. Drake also provided outreach to volunteer-run​ historical societies, including teaching classes, running workshops, and awarding scholarships.

Amy serves on the boards of the Oregon Museums Association and the Jackson County Cultural Coalition. She holds her MA in Museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program and her BA in History from Grinnell College. She has lived in Ashland since 2011.

The JCLF Board is looking forward to working with Amy, stating that they are “pleased to have Amy on board and leading us in support of all our libraries in Jackson County.”​

The JCLF helps the Jackson County Libraries create a community focused on learning, connecting, and growing through community fundraising.