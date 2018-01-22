MEDFORD, OR—The Jackson County Cultural Coalition has awarded $31,124 in grants to 18 local non-profit organizations for 2018 projects and activities that support and promote arts, heritage and humanities in Jackson County.

JCCC grant funding will underwrite programs that include arts education, reading programs for young children, heritage and history programs, and more. Many of these projects benefit local schools and students, augmenting their cultural offerings. All enrich the community and enhance the local economy. A complete list of grant recipients and projects follows.

The Jackson County Cultural Coalition is the local affiliate of the Oregon Cultural Trust, a statewide cultural plan that raises and invests significant new funds in Oregon’s arts, humanities and heritage. Funds are distributed to local communities to support their cultural priorities, through competitive grants for projects of regional and statewide significance, and through grants to Oregon’s statewide cultural agencies to support their ongoing efforts. Funds for local grants are made possible by a Cultural Participation Grant from the Trust.

Taxpayers donating to a recognized local cultural organization and then making a matching donation to the Cultural Trust—up to $500 for an individual, $1,000 for a couple filing jointly—can deduct the amount of their donation to the Trust from any taxes they owe the State. In 2014, the Oregon State Legislature voted to make this tax credit available to Oregon taxpayers through 2020.

For additional information, contact info@JacksonCountyCulturalCoalition.org. For additional information about the Oregon Cultural Trust, visit www.culturaltrust.org.

Jackson County Cultural Coalition 2018 Grantees

The Jackson County Cultural Coalition Board awarded a total of $31,124 in grants to the following 18 Jackson County organizations for 2018 projects and activities.

Ashland New Plays Festival – $2,024

For purchase of a soundboard and amplifier to enhance the sound system and improve the audience experience.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre – $1,500 Supporting “Sharing Mexican Cultural Dance Opportunities,” an outreach program that includes performances at local schools, and dance workshops

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley – $1,000

A six-week summer performing arts workshop for students at the Talent School club.

Camelot Theatre – $3,000

In support of the summer Conservatory program, for students ages 9-17.

Craterian Performances – $2,500

Supporting the Youth Access to the Performing Arts Program by providing scholarships for Teen Musical Theater of Oregon.

Gold Hill Community Development Organization – $2,000 To restore the ancient Takelma Salmon Ceremony at Ti’lomikh Falls, a traditional Native American cultural activity offered for free to the public.

Jackson County Library Foundation – $2,000

Supporting “Baby’s First Book,” to enhance early childhood literacy and encourage families to develop relationships with local libraries.

Kids Unlimited – $2,000 Supporting “Art for Students in the Gap” with supplies for the school’s new art room, for teacher-directed art immersion experiences.

Modern Roots Foundation – $800

Funding for “Linking Musical Prosperity” program, providing music lessons, instruments, and scholarships for underprivileged Jackson County youth.

Rogue Valley Chorale – $1,000

Production support for three “Spring Sing” concerts in collaboration with the Medford, Phoenix/Talent and Central Point School Districts.

Rogue Valley Genealogical Society – $1,800 Funding for visits by two professional genealogists to Jackson County, to provide educational opportunities for people interested in researching their family heritage.

Rogue Valley SMART – $2,000 Funding to purchase culturally specific, high-quality books to be used and given away in 30 SMART programs throughout Jackson County.

Rogue Valley Symphony – $2,000 Supporting the Family Discovery Concert on May 19, 2018, designed to introduce children and families to the instruments and sounds of an orchestra.

Rogue World Music – $1,000

Supporting a cultural arts education program in partnership with Central Point’s Crater Renaissance Academy.

Southern Oregon Railway Historical Society – $2,000 Funding for the purchase of two train simulator systems at the Railroad Park in Medford, to give visitors a virtual train driving experience.

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers – $1,000 Funding for the Community Support program, including live concerts, free lectures, and the outreach voucher program.

SOPTV – $2,000 In support of the Student Showcase program, which features students from throughout southern Oregon.

Southern Oregon University Hannon Library – $1,500

To support Hannon Library’s project: Ashland in Transition: From Blue Collar to Cultural Icon, 1960-2000

These grants are made possible by a Cultural Participation Grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, supporting the arts, heritage and humanities.