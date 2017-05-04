Where do you begin? What’s the first step to take to learn about your ancestors? What’s a family tree? Get the answers to these, and a myriad of other questions, when you attend the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society FREE classes, “Introduction to Genealogy.”

In the first class, May 13, guest speaker Denise Salthouse covers the basics of ancestor charts, family group sheets, building trees, logging research and tells you where to look for records.

The second class, May 18, guest speaker Anne Billeter, RVGS President, will give you “tips and tricks” about how the library is organized and reveal research treasures you can use!

And in the last class, May 20, instructor Barbara Northrup shares practical strategies to organize your records using paper folders, notebooks and other tips for the successful retention of your research.

Classes are FREE! Join us May 13, May 18, and May 20, 2017 at the Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Highway, 10:30am-12:30pm. To register call 541-512-2340, email reception.JCGL@gmail.com, or stop by the Genealogy Library.