Come visit the mansion of Harry Holmes, co-founder of Harry & David. You will learn how Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice (SOFOH) is repurposing this historic home into a 12-bed residence providing dignified end-of-life care for Rogue Valley hospice patients and their loved ones as Southern Oregon’s first home for hospice care. Tours hosted by Susan Hearn, Executive Director, and John Forsyth, MD, Board Member take place on:

Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., September 9, October 7.

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., September 14, October 5 & 12.

The Holmes Park House, located in east Medford in the center of Holmes Park, was built in 1939 for Harry Holmes, co-founder of Harry & David. SOFOH purchased the large house in 2016 and plans to convert it into a hospice residential care facility for those who cannot spent their last days in their own home. The Holmes Park House will serve approximately 180 patient residents and their families each year. For more information visit sofriendsofhospice.org

To attend a tour, please RSVP to Sue Carroll at sue.carroll@sofriendsofhospice.org or 541-500-8911.