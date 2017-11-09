What started out as a dream became reality this week as the Holmes Park House for Hospice Campaign raised more than $3 million of its $4 million fundraising goal. The Holmes Park House will be the first residential care facility in Southern Oregon to specialize in caring for hospice patients and their loved ones, providing a dignified and compassionate place to die.

“Nearly half of those on hospice cannot die in their own homes, even though a majority want to,” says Susan Hearn, Executive Director of local non-profit, Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice. “Sometimes people just don’t have the support that is needed, and that’s why this project is so important to our community. We’ll be able to offer compassionate and dignified end-of-life care to those needing it the most.”

The Holmes Park House sits high on a knoll in a quiet east Medford neighborhood overlooking Holmes Park. The house, built in 1939 for Harry Holmes (co-founder of Harry & David) was designed by renowned Hollywood architect Paul Revere Williams, who was recently awarded the AIA’s most prestigious award, the Gold Medal. The original house, along with an 8-bed addition, will serve approximately 180 patients and their families each year. Currently six other hospice specialty homes operate in Oregon, but none are within 100 miles of Jackson or Josephine Counties.

“The outpouring of support within our community to create a home for hospice patients in Southern Oregon has been tremendous,” says Hearn. “We are on target to reach our goal of $4 million and open in the Spring of 2018.”

Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice acquired the home in 2016. The house is recommended by the State of Oregon to be registered with the National Trust for Historic Preservation ensuring that the historic character of the original 7,000+ sq. ft. house will remain intact.

To learn more about the Holmes Park House for Hospice Campaign, or to attend a community tour, please visit sofriendsofhospice.org or call 541-500-8911.