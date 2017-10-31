Add a wonderful tradition to your Holiday activities by making your own wreath: Saturday November 25 at Hanley Farm (1053 Hanley Road between Central Point and Medford), from 11am to 3pm, free admission. Wreath materials are $15 for non-members or $10 for SOHS members. Santa will be there with a fun activity for the children, there will be warm drinks and snacks for purchase, and there will be unique items for sale at the Hanley Mercantile.

Whether the wreath is a symbol of welcoming or the circle represents eternity, it is a long tradition, in the darkest time of the year, to make a circular wreath from evergreens. At Hanley Farm, wreaths are made from all natural materials with grapevine bases from the farm’s grapes and greens clipped from the trees and bushes that grace the historic landscape.

Wreath making kits include the grapevine base, choice of greens and berries, wire and clippers and someone to give advice.

Though the Hanley House will not be available for tours it will be decorated and open for Holidays at Hanley December 26.

Start the Holiday Season off with a fresh green wreath you have made yourself!

Featured image: Margaret, the adorable granddaughter of Alice Mullaly, Wreath Making Coordinator!