Chamber Chat – March 2017

Jacksonville’s beloved mechanical mascot needs some help. After missing out on most of this past season due to mechanical problems, we are moving forward with replacing it.

We are working with the city to find an appropriate replacement. There is a chance we will have a temporary solution for this upcoming year until we have the funds to purchase a brand new trolley! Our ideal is to eventually have one with the same classic, open-air style with the oak benches and trim and brass rails. But we also need a more powerful engine and transmission.

So we need to raise some funds to help with the costs and maybe even help build a better storage facility to keep the trolley in pristine condition.

There are several ways to support the trolley. Donations can be made online at www.JacksonvilleTrolley.com. We are using Indigogo’s non-profit option Generosity. The funds will go to Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce & Business Association. As a 501 (c) (6) organization donations are not considered charitable donations for tax purposes. You can also make contributions in person at the Visitor Information Center at 185 North Oregon Street, next to the Post Office.

We are also looking for 10 Trolley Sponsors. For a $2,000 contribution, Sponsors will be recognized for five years. Recognition will be made through signage at the trolley stop, onboard the trolley in signs and noted in the narrative of the tours as well as on printed rack cards.

Naming rights for the benches can also be purchased. The two front benches are $1,000 and the remaining 14, 2-person benches are $500. Your name will be engraved on a brass plaque mounted to the bench for a minimum of five years.

All $250 donors will be have their names on the trolley in a commemorative plaque, also guaranteed for a minimum of five years.

We know how much residents and guests missed the trolley last season, so we plan on having one on the streets in May. In addition to our regular narrated history tours, we are considering additional tour options that we will announce as soon as they are confirmed.

We are planning a VIP Inaugural kick-off that will include tours and a special lunch or dinner. So keep checking on www.JacksonvilleTrolley.com for additional information.

If you have any questions please contact Tim Balfour, Executive Director of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, at ExecutiveDirector@JacksonvilleOregon.org.