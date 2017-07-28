Who doesn’t like a good scare? The Chamber’s 2017 Haunted Trolley Tour is a great time to pull out the stops and create some spooky fun with our historic town as the backdrop. And we are looking for some similar-minded people.

This is the 4th year for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Haunted Trolley Tours and we would really like to amp-up the tour with increased special effects and ghostly characters. Fortunately we have a great group of dedicated volunteers who are already working on this year’s tour, but we are interested in involving many more people.

The tours are a great way to showcase our town and bring people in during the shoulder season. Each night of the tour, we will see over 350 additional people in town, and we want to show them a good time!

Proceeds go towards supporting our regular trolley tours, paying for the new trolley and other visitor services. The 30-minute tours take a light-hearted approach to local “hauntings” and feature multiple sites with special effects and period character interpreters.

If you are interested, we need volunteers for the character roles and to activate special effects. Volunteers need to be available 6:00-10:30pm on the nights of the tours. You need to provide a sense of fun and willingness to entertain. We will provide costumes, makeup and instructions. Contact the chamber via email at chamber@jacksonvilleoregon.org or call 541-899-8118.

Haunted Trolley Tour Dates: October 19, 20 & 21 & 26, 27 & 28—Tours will run from 6:30-10:00pm—departing every 15 minutes via 3 trolleys from the Visitor Center by the Post Office. Tours last approximately 30 minutes. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale in September. This event has sold out in previous years, so we encourage people to purchase tickets in advance online at www.jacksonvilleoregon.com/haunted-trolley/. There may be availability on the nights of the tours on a first-come first-served basis.

For additional information about Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce contact us at 541-899-8118, or chamber@jacksonvilleoregon.org.