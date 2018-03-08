On March 7, the Historical Architectural Review Commission voted 5-1 to deny a Certificate of Appropriateness for a 3-story townhome building located on a 17-foot-wide parcel abutting the Fire Department at 150 E. C Street. The applicant, Veritas Group, via their representatives, argued that the in-fill project complied with current Jacksonville building codes and that eventually, the C Street corridor would include multi-level structures. During a two-hour portion of the public hearing, HARC not only heard from the applicant, but neighbors and other concerned citizens. Siding with a convincing argument by neighbor Lois Cartier, that included graphic illustrations of the negative impact the project would have on the neighborhood, others backed her assertion. Testimony received included comments that the project did not fit the aesthetic of the area and should be denied based upon height, design and other considerations. During deliberation, the 6-member HARC, under the steady guidance of Chair Donna Bowen, sided with public sentiment. After the Planning Department files its notice of the decision on March 8, the applicant will have 14 days to appeal the HARC decision to the City Council, which will then have until April 28 to set a formal public hearing on the matter. Should the City Council side with and uphold the HARC decision, the applicant will then have 21 days to file an appeal with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.