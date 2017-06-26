August 5, 2017, Hanley Farm celebrates Southern Oregon Historical Society’s 71st anniversary in style.

Join us for the first-ever Hanley Farm Music Festival. Proceeds from this event will go to the preservation of the largest historical collection in Oregon – and that includes Hanley Farm! Tickets are $20, unless you are an SOHS member or a student, then it’s the incredibly low price of $10; children 5 years and younger are free. Special thanks to James Collier for sponsoring this event and to Five O’Clock Marketing for their marketing support.

There will be food available from Kristen Lyon’s Farm Kitchen, beverages, and fresh produce from Jacksonville Farmer’s Market. Plus, there will be children’s games, a Faerie Garden and – oh, the music! Enjoy “toe tapping” music from five talented local entertainers:

The Karen Lovely Band, featuring award-winning blues singer Karen Lovely and award-winning blues guitarist Ben Rice, brings its hot and sultry, gotta dance blues to Hanley Farm.

Phoenix Sigalove, with his soulful, rootsy vocals and rhythm-based acoustic guitar, performs his original songs that draw on his Native American background and his love and respect for Mother Earth.

Intuitive Compass perform a thoroughly modern take on old-time flavors of ragtime, blues, jug band, western swing, gypsy jazz and traditional folk music. In addition, expect to see a bit of vaudeville: fire, acrobatics and contortion! You won’t want to miss this group, as this will be their last show in the Rogue Valley before moving to Arizona.

Sage Meadows musicianship and passion are evident as she sings songs about nature, times past and the human condition. Joined by her small band, Sage’s music has been compared to Emmylou Harris. Whether swinging sweet lullabies, country classics, or a rockin’ rockabilly tune, she is not to be missed!

The Fret Drifters are known for their acoustic arrangements, incorporating futuristic finger-styles, jaw-dropping lead solos, post-flamenco strumming, dazzling sweet mandolin and bluesy tenor vocals.

The music is eclectic and so is the raffle! Jim Belushi has contributed autographed items that will go as a group. And, once you’ve seen the Faerie Gardens you will want one of your own, two of which will be raffled. Finally, what would be a farm without a farm raffle! Two laying hens will go to the lucky winner. AND, there will be two fabulous picnic coolers filled with all the “fixins.”

Tickets may be purchased online at www.sohs.org, at the gate, or at the Music Coop in downtown Ashland and Hilltop Music in the Shoppes at Exit 24, Phoenix