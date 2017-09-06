Joyfull Living – September 2017

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported last year that more than a third of Americans don’t get enough sleep. Many health issues like depression, autoimmune disorders and memory issues have been linked to insufficient sleep. Harvard medical researchers have also linked sleep deprivation with obesity, high blood pressure and daytime fatigue. Most of us have experienced not sleeping well on occasion. Stress, worry, staying up too late, eating late, a bad mattress, are all contributing factors. Not getting enough sleep over an extended period of time can be detrimental to your health.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recommend that adults aged 18-60 years sleep 7 to 8 hours each night to maintain optimal health and well-being. For those over 60, studies have shown that they may need 1 hour less. Professor of Sleep and Physiology and Director of the Surrey Sleep Research Centre, Derk-Jan Dijk PhD, stated the obvious: “Whether you are young or old, if you are sleepy during the day you either don’t get enough sleep or you may suffer from a sleep disorder.”

For some people, an occasional sleeping pill can do the trick, but if you take them daily it becomes less effective so you need to take more and more. It can also become an addictive habit that prevents you from dealing with the core issues and keeps you stuck in unhealthy patterns.

Cultivating inner peace is a great antidote for sleep deprivation.

Like other challenges in life, when you take responsibility to resolve and take preventive and supportive measures, you can create long-term solutions to improve your well-being and quality of life. Dr. Wayne Giles, director of CDC’s Division of Population Health, recommends that you make getting enough sleep a priority. He stresses the importance of making lifestyle changes that support good sleep habits. Sleeping is one of the most healing things we can give ourselves. A night-time routine can make a huge difference in the quality of your sleep.

I have created an online program called Peace of Heart & Soul for Deep Healing Sleep. It includes guided relaxation, yoga and meditation practices and lifestyle tips to support you to get a good, healing night’s sleep. Participants have reported not only sleeping better but seeing significant improvements in their health. People on weight loss diets experienced better results when they were getting enough sleep. Others reported that they had fewer episodes of anxiety and overwhelm. They were less grumpy and more patient with their kids and co-workers. A good night’s sleep is a precious gift you can give yourself. It is one of the best preventive measures for vibrant health.

In my program, I share in depth, how to prepare you for a good night’s sleep. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Avoid over-eating at night and don’t eat after 8:00pm.

Turn-off all electronic devices, including TV, one hour before going to sleep.

Write down anything that you want to remember for the next day so you don’t have to lay awake thinking about it.

Practice a few minutes of slow deep breathing through your left nostril. This will enhance the right brain function, which induces relaxation and eases the chatter of the left brain.

Rub your feet before going to bed with a relaxing lotion or oil that contains essential oils like lavender, frankincense, marjoram, Ylang Ylang.

Drink a cup of Golden Milk 1 hour before bed.

Golden Milk is an anti-inflammatory yogic recipe that also helps lowers blood pressure and sugar levels, helps detox your liver, boosts your immune system and eases your digestive system—all of which help you to get to sleep faster.

To make the paste: 1/4 cup organic turmeric powder, 1 cup water, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper or a few peppercorns, ¼ cup more or less to taste of grated fresh ginger, 2 1/2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil.

Use a stainless steel pot, mix everything together and cook as you stir for 7 minutes or until it turns into a paste. Put into clean glass jar, let cool and refrigerate. It should last 2 to 3 weeks. You can add Ceylon cinnamon and/or vanilla to taste.

When you are ready to drink your golden milk, heat a cup of milk of your choice, adding a teaspoon of golden paste. Stir and strain into a cup. You can sweeten to your taste with a little honey, agave or gut-healing Yacon syrup. As you prepare your golden milk, set your intention for a restful sleep. Be warned: it's a messy job.

A good night’s sleep is an important part of a joy-Full Life. Sweet dreams ~ Sweet Life.

