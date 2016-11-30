Chef Kristen Lyon, who’s well-established business, Meals to Go, and Patti Kirsch, the new owner of The Cheesemongers Wife, are pairing-up to bring more delicious culinary options to Jacksonville. Starting this month and running through spring, Lyon will be preparing entrees to be served weekly at The Cheesemongers Wife during a new event dubbed, “Hot Food Fridays,” from 4:00-7:00pm. Lyon operates her meals and catering business from a commercial kitchen located within the JoyFull Yoga space, just footsteps across from the Orth Building that houses The Cheesemongers Wife. Food you’ll see on the “Hot Food Fridays” menu includes Wild Mushroom & Chicken Pot Pies, Artisan Pizzas, Beef Stew, Fondue, Lasagnas and other fare.

Lyon strongly encourages diners to considering ordering in advance so she knows how many people to expect and won’t run out of food. Dinner tickets will be sold at The Cheesemongers Wife during business hours and interested patrons may also email Patti Kirsch at PattiKirsch@gmail.com or call the cheese shop at 541-702-2300 to reserve a table. Lyon and Kirsch will also offer pre-sale ticket pricing and “season passes” at a discounted price.

Kristen Lyon is also expanding other aspects of her prepared food and catering business to include a more streamlined online ordering process, now posting new menus every two weeks. All offerings feature the freshest, locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. Customers have about a week to order then either pick-up meals at the JoyFull Yoga studio or have it delivered for a very reasonable $6 throughout the Rogue Valley.

Lyon features menu items from entrees, side dishes, fresh salads, bone broths, pie and pizza doughs and more, with many gluten-free options, all with a focus on nutritional density that taste delicious. For more on this, please visit her website at www.ChefKristen.com or phone her directly at 541-531-6740.

Prior to purchasing The Cheesemongers Wife, Patti Kirsch worked as an early learning assistant for the Medford School District, was a stay at home parent and a television animation voice director. Having always loved cooking, especially gourmet food, Patti looked at this venture as an opportunity to keep the shop open, (she was a devoted customer) but as a chance to do something new in life! She’s lived in Jacksonville for three years after relocating from the Monterey Bay area. Patti explained that she has family living in the Rogue Valley and had visited the area often, and like so many of us, decided to move here full time! Plus, with a daughter living in Canada and one living in Los Angeles, Jacksonville was in the middle.

Patti says she plans to continue expanding the offerings found at The Cheesemongers Wife, with an emphasis on specialty cheeses and European-style sandwiches, cheeseboards and Italian gelato. As a great lunch spot, she notes that all menu items are prepared using Rise-Up Bread from the Applegate Valley and that customers will also find gourmet cooking items from olive oils, crackers, vinegars, a freezer selection of fine, grass-fed beef products from Plaisance Ranch, and more!

Featured image above is l-r: Chef Kristen Lyon and Patti Kirsch.