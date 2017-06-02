Welcome to Hanley Farm! Up to and including the month of December, the farm hosts a new event every month!

We began our season April 29 & 30 with the annual Heritage Plant Sale. Hundreds of visitors attended, many lining up before the gates opened, to have the opportunity to choose from over 50 varieties of shrubs, perennials, herbs, heritage tomatoes, old-fashioned lilacs, daylilies, and much more, to take home and to add a bit of history to their landscape. Plus, there was more to enjoy, including children’s kite-making, food, and miniature Faery Gardens.

Children of all ages enjoyed living like their ancestors at the Children’s Heritage Fair, held at the farm on May 20. Across the farm, there were interactive heritage-themed demonstrations, butter churning, spinning and weaving, wheat grinding, sack races, and of course, more!

On July 8 & 9, the Cascade Civil War Society will team-up with the Southern Oregon Historical Society to present Living History Days at Hanley Farm. This unique day features old-fashioned crafts, costumed docents sharing stories of the Civil War, re-enactments, and plenty of other activities. This two-day event is something you definitely will not want to miss!

And, on August 5, the Southern Oregon Historical Society presents the debut of the Hanley Farm Music Festival, from noon to 8:00pm. Tickets will be available online, at outlets, and at the door. There will be five fantastic groups to entertain you including, the Karen Lovely Band with Ben Rice, Sage Meadows Band, Phoenix Sigalove, Intuitive Compass, and the Fret Drifters!

Windows in Time, June 7 & 14: Historian, and long-time SOHS Volunteer, Larry Mullaly is the Windows in Time guest speaker for the June presentation, “Michael Hanley & His Friends, 1852-1889.” Windows in Time is a series of free monthly lectures sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society and the Jackson County Library Services. In Mullaly’s illustrated presentation, he will describe Michael Hanley in the social and business environment of his time, describing his relationships within the community during this period of dynamic change, 1852-1889. Larry will also talk about how Hanley’s legacy is preserved in the historic Hanley Farm—the home, its grounds, and its rich history. Presentations will be 12noon-1:00pm, June 7 at the Medford Library, 205 S. Central Avenue; and June 14 at the Ashland Library, 410 Siskiyou Boulevard. Admission: Free!