Joyfull Living – February 2018

Science now shows us that there is more to a healthy heart than just diet and exercise. A study led by author and cardiologist Ilan Wittstein, M.D showed that, “sudden emotional stress can also result in severe but reversible heart muscle weakness that mimics a classic heart attack.” The challenge is often our reptilian brain that triggers our survival instinct to avoid pain, which triggers us to do anything not to feel our feelings. Research reports that suppressed emotions create stress that can cause serious health problems. One study conducted by psychologists from the Harvard School of Public Health and the University of Rochester found that suppressing emotions, good or bad, may increase the risk of heart disease. Other studies have linked suppressing negative emotions, like anger, to certain forms of cancer. Our emotional instrument is our body’s natural navigational system. When health challenges show up, it’s your body asking you to listen. The impact of taking time to listen to your body and feel what is in your emotional heart can result in a happier life and healthier heart.

This is simple but not always easy to do. In our fast-paced world, it is a common habit to be “too busy” to deal with what is going on in our emotional heart, especially during challenging times. When we become so busy, so wrapped up with external demands, we can become numb and insensitive to our internal needs. We can lose our passion for life and become disconnected to our spirit. The “busyness” becomes our life. When there is no time to breathe, there is no space to feel which can cause your body breaks down.

Why is it so hard to listen to our feelings?

Getting in touch with feelings isn’t just about being emotional, crying all the time or flying off the handle with anger. A healthy way to process emotions is to give yourself time and space to check in with yourself and feel, without diving into the past to reenact the drama or relive a challenging moment. It’s a practice of giving yourself the space and time to reclaim your power to feel. You can practice staying in the moment as something triggers an emotional response and observe the emotions as you breathe to let it ease through you. For example, if you have a surge of sadness, give yourself space and time to allow it to surface, without judgment. If you are angry, breathe through it, don’t judge it, and witness it. Release the energy in a positive way like going for a walk, practicing mindful breathing or doing a guided meditation, to help you meet the situation from a peaceful heart. If it feels too scary for you to face your emotions, get help. Resisting and suppressing emotions keeps you trapped in the challenge by activating pain and causing high-stress levels in your body. Your willingness to feel is an empowering, and effective self-healing habit that can set you free and save your life.

If you want world peace, you need to make peace important in your own life.

Self-respecting your feelings will help boost your immune system, improve your overall well-being and inspire you to live a joy-full LIFE. You can start by taking just a few minutes in the morning and at night to breathe and write your thoughts down in a journal. This simple practice can begin to open the door to your heart. Establish a daily practice of 15 minutes a day. You can always do more when time allows. The power of your intention to make time for your internal well-being will begin to transform how you navigate your day to live a more balanced, joy-full life and create a new supportive habit.

