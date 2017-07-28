In late June, Joelle Graves began serving as the Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Interim Executive Director. Joelle has lived in the Rogue Valley for 32 years and has over 20 years of experience in non-profit management. She’s a familiar face to many in town, having owned Sterling Creek Antiques and having worked at Blue Door Garden Store. She’s also served as Director of Marketing/Development for the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Education Director of Britt Festivals, Office Manager of the Theatre Arts Department at Southern Oregon University, and General Manager of the Rogue Music Theatre. Joelle is well-known throughout the community as a singer and has sung with the Rogue Valley Symphony many times.