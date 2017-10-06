GOLD HILL, OR – 10/6/2017 – Early fall is the perfect time for exploring in the Pacific Northwest and that is exactly what Del Rio Vineyard Estate invites you to do with the release of the newly refreshed Rock Point brand.

Created in 2008, Rock Point consists of four wines: 2016 Pinot Noir, 2016 Pinot Gris, River Red and River White. Crafted to reflect the wild and scenic region of Southern Oregon, these wines are brimming with rich, ripe fruit, and subtle nuances. Roguishly good, these wines are designed to be shared. They are perfect after a hike to the summit, a sunset paddle, or dining alfresco with friends. Rock Point wines are created for adventure.

This summer has brought change to Rock Point. The goal in creating the new design was to capture the sense of place with a clean modern look, a distinct change from the older, rustic feel of the previous design. The new design does just that, centering on a sleek single label which wraps around the bottle as the river rounds the bend. You can pin point the Rock Point location on the topographic map located on the back of the bottle. All four bottles are now sporting a twist off closure. The new package mirrors the sense of place and encourages the drinker to explore the wild side of Oregon.

Finished samples of the Rock Point Wines will be sent upon request. Available nationally through our distribution partners in select states. Consumers can look for bottles to hit the shelves in fine retailers and restaurant menus this fall. All four Rock Point wines can also be purchased online – visit rockpointwines.com It’s time to discover the rich flavors of Oregon!