The Oregon Wine Experience® is back for its fourth annual gathering to celebrate everything Oregon, especially Oregon wine. The weeklong festival returns to the familiar settings of the historic Bigham Knoll campus in beautiful Jacksonville, Oregon, with its signature events taking place from August 21-27. Produced by the Asante Foundation, this essential destination experience within Oregon’s nationally acclaimed wine industry also showcases southern Oregon’s expanding culinary flavors. Most importantly, 100 percent of all proceeds raised go directly to Asante’s Children’s Miracle Network and other health care programs supported by the Asante Foundation.

In its first three years, the Oregon Wine Experience® raised over $1.5 million, which directly benefitted the health care of thousands of children. As a Children’s Miracle Network designated hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center provides the highest level of pediatric care in the region. The event is looking to build on its philanthropic success, and continue its upward movement to secure the best in health care for our youngest residents.

The Oregon Wine Experience® has quickly become the premiere regional wine event with unique activities starting with the Oregon Wine Competition®, followed by a wide array of wine-themed classes and exclusive vintner dinners leading into the main events: the Medal Celebration, the Founder’s Barrel Auction, the Miracle Auction & Salmon Bake, and the Grand Tasting. Each activity provides a fascinating encounter for wine enthusiasts of all levels.

For tickets and event information, visit www.theoregonwineexperience.com or call 541-789-5025.

Calendar of Events: