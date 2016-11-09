More than 1700 Jacksonville voters, representing a whopping 77% turnout, cast their ballots for candidates and measures. As of 11/9/16 at 2:00 pm, the unofficial election results are:

Mayor Paul Becker wins re-election. Becker received 1028 votes (53%), challenger Jocie Wall received 874 votes (45%) with 12 write-in votes.

In the uncontested City Council race, Criss Garcia received 1225 votes, Steve Casaleggio received 1156 and David Jesser received 999 votes.

Measure 142 (prohibits marijuana shops) and Measure 143 (prohibits medical marijuana Registrants) passed by 72% and 69% respectively.

Measure 152 (New City Charter) received 827 votes in favor (45%) and 1005 votes against (54%.) City Administrator Alvis noted that revisiting updates to the Charter will be the topic of City Council discussion in 2017 and that it can’t be a ballot measure again until the 2018 General Election.

The Jackson County “Support Local History” measure has failed by a 2-1 margin county-wide.