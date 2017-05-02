News From Britt Hill – May 2017

“Eclectic” is the word that I used to describe the 2017 Britt Line-up at our April 6th Season Announcement party, where we had a record-breaking crowd of over 250 upper-level members, Business Partners, and press come together to celebrate the launch of another spectacular Britt season. We revealed many first time acts to Britt, as well as several of your favorite returning performers.

In recent years, you might have noticed that the Britt Board of Directors and staff has not been afraid to try new things. So when we had the chance to bring back Rodrigo y Gabriela, and the only available date was smack dab in the middle of the Orchestra season, we called Teddy! All of us know that Teddy Abrams is not a man to shy away from trying new things, either. Hence, Teddy understood immediately that this internationally-famous Mexican acoustic guitar playing duo, influenced by everything from classical to heavy metal, was a perfect fit. He even encouraged Britt to provide tickets for his orchestra to attend the concert.

Moving on, who doesn’t like at least one Prince song? In the wake of Prince’s death last year, his iconic back-up band, The Revolution, reunited for a trio of tribute shows in the musician’s native Minneapolis. In February, the group announced it will reconvene once again for a string of US tour dates to include concerts in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, Oregon, to name a few!

Word has it that fans are super-excited about the Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips performance on Saturday, September 16. Headlining the Long Way Home Summer Tour, the Goo Goo Dolls are most associated with their 90s break-out and global success with songs such as “Iris” and “Give a Little Bit.” They have endured and continued to produce new music while evolving with the times. Their latest album, “Boxes,” is awesome and worth checking out.

That same night, genre-defying musician, Phillip Phillips, who wowed “American Idol” fans and judges in season 11, will open the show. Phillips’ scratchy vocals, reminiscent of his own idol, Dave Matthews, are exemplified in his chart-topping debut single “Home” as well as sweet, mellow tracks like “So Easy.” His platinum-selling first album, “The World from the Side of the Moon,” includes the upbeat love song “Gone, Gone, Gone,” which is sure to be a wedding song for Phillips fans for years to come.

As you can see from this article and Terry and Paula Erdmann’s The Unfettered Critic column on page 37, we have some very strong shows that are going to sell-out reserved seats long before public sales. Therefore, if you are not a member and see a show that you just HAVE to attend, join today, before public ticket sales begin on May 12.

See you on the Hill!