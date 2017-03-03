Could there be any more exciting news to the Applegate Trails Association than the recent go-ahead from the BLM to start construction of the East ART? We are stoked!

The East ART is the first leg of the Applegate Ridge Trail that we hope to construct from Jacksonville to Grants Pass. Jumping through BLM hoops, laying out the route, writing grants and raising money for this expensive undertaking—it has taken months and months of dedicated work from ATA board members and volunteers for us to get to this exciting junction. Now, let the picks hit the ground!

We hope to start trail construction by the end of March. We’re planning some work-party days for all enthusiastic trail-builders who want to help, tentatively set for April 1, April 30, and May 21. Watch our web site (www.applegatetrails.org) or our Facebook page for more details.

Although our hands will be busy with trail building and our psyches focused on this first realization of a long-time dream, we’re still going to be leading hikes this summer 2017 on the following schedule:

May 13, Mule Mountain—Mike Kohn, leader.

June 11, location TBA—an equestrian “hike,” led by Alex Weinbrecht

July 9, Mt. Elijah—Diana Coogle, an enthusiastic leader on what she considers one of the best wildflower hikes in this part of the Siskiyous.

Finally, we have scheduled more showings of our film, Walking the Wild Applegate, directed by Tim Lewis, about the thru-hike ATA board members Josh Weber and Luke Ruediger made along the route of the proposed Applegate Ridge Trail. The film was a part of the Siskiyou Film Festival on February 12, 2017 and is booked on the following dates:

February 28, at REI in Medford

March 3, at Three Rivers Outdoor Store in Grants Pass

April 12 for the Jackson Country Horseman’s Association

Contact Alex Weinbrecht for more information concerning these showings, or keep an eye on our web site and Facebook page. Don’t forget to “like” us – and like us, too!