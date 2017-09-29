GOLD HILL, OR – 9/29/2017 – Drink Pink for breast cancer awareness and prevention! For the whole month of October, Del Rio Vineyards will be selling six bottle bundles of the ever popular Rose Jolee for $60.00. In honor of breast cancer awareness, $5.00 of each bundle sold will be donated to Asante for Mammography Screening and Education in the Rogue Valley. This bundle of refreshing wine is the perfect way to treat either yourself or someone you know, and to contribute to finding a cure and to help women prevent breast cancer.

The Rose Jolee six bottle bundle is available at the special price of $60.00 only through the month of October. Bundles can be purchased in our tasting room every day from 11am-5pm, or online at www.delriovineyards.com.

ROSE JOLEE

Ready for fun Rose Jolee is a lightly sweet, co-fermented confection of Muscat, Riesling and Cabernet Franc. Cold fermented to retain the natural Co2 created by the fermentation process; this wine has a light spritzy quality, coupled with complex fruit flavors and crisp acidity. The acid acts as a foil to the wine’s sweetness, providing a clean, crisp finish that makes for an eminently enjoyable quaff and a fantastic partner with food. Great with a wide variety of dishes from Nashville hot fried chicken, to Thai curry, Carne Asada tacos or a strawberry tart. Rose Jolee makes an impression whether served a cappella or in harmony but it’s always best served with a side of friends.

About Asante Mammography Screening and Education:

Asante is dedicated to helping women learn how to prevent and detect breast cancer through their accessible mammography screening resources and education. Breast Cancer is the most commonly reported cancer in Oregon, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women. Asante is community led, governed by a board of local directors, volunteers, and physicians. Your generous donations will be utilized locally, and help spread awareness and education about breast cancer to the community. For more information, visit www.asante.org.