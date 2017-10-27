The Rogue Valley boasts some of the most breathtaking scenery in the Pacific Northwest. With the region’s rolling mountains, sophisticated vineyards, vast forest and world-famous rivers, few places can rival its scenic beauty. It’s no surprise that with all its amazing attributes, the Rogue Valley has quickly become a sought-after location for those looking for a genuinely unique place to live.

Nestled at the entrance to historic Jacksonville is where you’ll find Stage Pass—a residential development surrounded by stunning wine country views. The first phase of this planned community—The Vineyards at Stage Pass—includes 10 home sites available for immediate purchase, with three of the sites already planted in vines. According to Stage Pass Development CEO Stephen Gambee, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to literally live among the vines.” Other lots boast views of landmark area peaks with a few lots able to catch a glimpse of the outer rim of Crater Lake in the distance.

Doug Morse, a principle broker with John L. Scott, is handling sales of the Stage Pass development. Backed by nearly three decades of real estate experience, Morse has been one of the region’s leading agents since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s. Last year, Morse racked-up over $51 million in collective real estate sales.

As Morse sees it, being able to represent such a spectacular group of lots is truly an honor. “This new development is going to be an amazing venture for everyone involved. Purchasers will have the opportunity to acquire their own tiny piece of this heaven we call home, and the development will do wonders for the town’s economy and local businesses. I am so grateful for the support and opportunity to continue serving our area in such a positive and impactful way.”

Morse plans on bringing the knowledge, hard work and experience of his whole team to The Vineyards at Stage Pass project, enhancing the already unparalleled experience of building a home in this magnificent development. Lots start at $455,000. To learn more, visit www.stagepassoregon.com or call 541-899-1964.