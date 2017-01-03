Program recognizes restaurants that feature a diversity of Oregon wines, varieties and regions

PORTLAND, Jan. 3, 2017 — Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, with locations in Ashland and Medford, Ore., was named the 2017 Wine Program of the Year today by the Oregon Wine Press and the Oregon Wine Board as part of the 2017 Oregon Wine A-List Awards. This program recognizes 124 restaurants around the world that display deep appreciation, enthusiasm and support for Oregon wines as seen in the diversity of regions and varieties on their wine lists.

“In the 11 years that I have been with Larks Restaurant, it has been truly extraordinary to see the progress that the Oregon wine industry has made,” said Ava DeRosier, director of food and beverage at Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine and Neuman Hotels. “Our commitment to showcase Oregon wines has been so gratifying because our staff has the opportunity to continually educate visitors and locals about the amazing things that are happening here. We are wildly passionate about telling the Oregon story through our food, wine and hospitality, and we are honored to be recognized as Restaurant of the Year.”

Oregon Wine A-List Awards-winning restaurants dedicate a significant portion of their wine lists to Oregon wines, while Regional Spotlight winners include a diversity of regions and varieties. The Wine Program of the Year winner sets a standard of excellence for an Oregon wine restaurant program with its depth and breadth of Oregon selections, participation in Oregon Wine Month, and educational opportunities for staff and clientele alike.

“Our wine industry would not be where it is today without the support of the restaurateurs, sommeliers, wine buyers and service staff who all act as our frontline ambassadors on a nightly basis,” said Michelle Kaufmann, communications manager for the Oregon Wine Board. “This program allows us to celebrate these esteemed restaurants around the world are showcasing just how food-friendly Oregon wines are.”

The 2017 Oregon Wine A-List Award winners can be found online at oregonwinealist.com.

They are also listed below.

2017 Oregon Wine A-List Award Winners

(Listed in alphabetical order within region)

(*2017 Regional Spotlight Winners, **2017 Wine Program of the Year)

Central Oregon

The Palm Court, Geiser Grand Hotel*

900 Wall

Ariana Restaurant

The Grille at Crosswater, Sunriver Resort

Greg’s Grill

Zydeco Kitchen

Oregon Coast

The Gallery at Bandon Dunes*

The Bay House

Bridgewater Bistro

Local Ocean Seafoods

Redfish

Restaurant Beck

Speakeasy 33

Stephanie Inn

Tidal Raves Seafood Grill

Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge

Columbia Gorge

Riverside*

Celilo Restaurant and Bar

Simon’s, The Columbia Gorge Hotel

Solstice Wood Fire Café

Cascade Dining Room, Timberline Lodge

Portland Metro

Imperial, Hotel Lucia*

Allium

Bluehour

Capers Café et Le Bar

clarklewis

Coquine

Decarli

El Gaucho Portland

Five Spice

five-0-three

Headwaters, The Heathman Hotel

Higgins

Jake’s Famous Crawfish

Jo Bar and Rotisserie

Laurelhurst Market

Lechon

Meriwether’s

Ned Ludd

¡Oba! Restaurante

Palm Garden, Crowne Plaza

Park Kitchen

Pazzo Ristorante

Portland City Grill

Portofino

Quaintrelle

Raven & Rose

RingSide Fish House

RingSide Steakhouse

Roots

Salty’s on the Columbia

St. Jack

Tasty n Sons

Urban Farmer

Southern Oregon

Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, Inn at the Commons, (Medford)**

Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, Ashland Springs Hotel (Ashland)**

Alchemy Restaurant & Bar

Bella Union

Caldera Restaurant & Brewery

Jacksonville Inn

Kaleidoscope Pizza

The Peerless

Pomodori Bistro & Wine Bar

Porters

Prospect Dinner House*

The Regency Grill

Smithfields Restaurant & Bar

The Steamboat Inn

Willamette Valley

Nick’s Italian Café*

1847 Bar & Grill, Boulder Falls Inn

Babica Hen Café

The Barberry & 1882 Grille

Bentley’s Grill

Bistro Maison

The Dundee Bistro

Frankie’s Restaurant

The Joel Palmer House

JORY, The Allison Inn & Spa

La Rambla Restaurant & Bar

Marché

Orupa

Our Daily Bread

The Painted Lady

Recipe – A Neighborhood Kitchen

Red Hills Provincial Dining

Ruddick/Wood

Silver Grille

Subterra– A Wine Cellar Restaurant

Sybaris Bistro

Thistle

Tina’s

Vault 244

Washington State

The Willows Inn (Lummi Island, WA)*

Canlis (Seattle, WA)

The Herbfarm (Woodinville, WA)

RN74 (Seattle, WA)

National

City Winery (Chicago, IL)*

Artist Point (Orlando, FL)

Bern’s Steakhouse (Tampa, FL)

Bilbo Baggins Restaurant (Alexandria, VA)

Blood & Sand (St. Louis, MO)

The Boarding House (Chicago, IL)

Canoe (Atlanta, GA)

City Winery (Atlanta, GA)

City Winery (New York, NY)

Cypress (Charleston, SC)

Delmonico Steakhouse (Las Vegas, NV)

The Dutch (New York, NY)

Farallon (San Francisco, CA)

Gallery & Garden (Birmingham, AL)

Grill 23 & Bar (Boston, MA)

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Dallas, TX)

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown (Houston, TX)

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria (Houston, TX)

Prospect (San Francisco, CA)

Rick Erwin West End Grill (Greenville, SC)

Salt 88 (Omaha, NE)

Twisted Cork Bistro (Omaha, NE)

International

CONEXTION* (Osaka, Japan)

Norda Bar & Grill (Göteborg, Sweden)

Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant (Göteborg, Sweden)

Huset (Svalbard, Norway)

Restaurant Tranquebar, Hotel Hesselet (Nyborg, Denmark)

Upper House (Göteborg, Sweden)

About Oregon Wine Press

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of Oregon wine country, McMinnville, Oregon. Visit oregonwinepress.com.

About the Oregon Wine Board

The Oregon Wine Board is a semi-independent Oregon state agency managing marketing, research and education initiatives that support and advance the Oregon wine and wine grape industry. The Board works on behalf of all Oregon wineries and independent growers throughout the state’s diverse winegrowing regions. Visit oregonwine.org.

Contacts:

Oregon Wine Board Oregon Wine Press

Michelle Kaufmann Hilary Berg

michelle@oregonwine.org hberg@oregonwinepress.com

503.228.8336 503.687.1266