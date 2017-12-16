We all love David Gordon! Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Review had already gone to press when the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce learned that David had to cancel his “Pioneer Christmas” performances due to personal reasons. David’s “Pioneer Christmas” performances on December 26, 27, and 28 that are listed in the Chamber’s Victorian Christmas schedule on page 19 of the Review will NOT take place.

The good news is that David will be offering a season of “Pioneer History in Story & Song” as part of Historic Jacksonville, Inc.’s 2018 programming. Performances will be at 1:30 and 3pm on February 4, March 4, and April 1 in the Naversen Room of the Jacksonville Library. Look forward to more Stephen Foster, Oregon Trail, and Gold Rush music and tales! Reservations are required. Visit http://www.historicjacksonville.org/events/story-song/ for more information.