The popular one-day Living on Your Land and Tree School program, to be held April 22, 2017 at RCC Grants Pass, is now open for registration.

This event features 27 classes covering Native Plant Regeneration, Small Stream Salmon and Steelhead, Urban Homesteading, Native American Land Stewardship, Weed Management, Composting Techniques and a wealth of fun, informative and useful information for owners of all kinds and sizes of land. Past participants have included small farmers, small woodland owners, land owners and managers, wildlife enthusiasts, backyard gardeners, and natural resource managers.

Experts in botany, forestry, wildlife, geology, and gardening join experienced practitioners of soil development, harvesting techniques, and safety deliver a series of one and one-half hour classes from which participants can select four to learn more about our region’s natural resources.

Coinciding with Earth Day this year, the program regularly fills early, so prompt registration is recommended. A complete class schedule is available from OSU Extension, 369 Hanley Road (Highway 238) between Jacksonville and Central Point. A brochure of classes is also available online at https://tinyurl.com/z7scjk7.

